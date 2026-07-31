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Lee County continues heat-relief help for those experiencing homelessness

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
A drought is a prolonged period with little to no rainfall, leading to water shortages in a region. The air temperature can be hot or cold. A heat wave is usually just a few days of air temperatures far warmer than expected in a region during any given time of year. The air can contain a lot of moisture, and be humid, or just the opposite, described as "dry heat." Whatever the characteristics of the heat wave, it can worsen the impacts of a drought due to increased heat stress and a greater water demand. Despite a shorter-term duration, a heat wave can compound the bad things about a drought and cause more harm to man and the environment.
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Continued high temperatures in Southwest Florida has prompted Lee County to continue providing heat relief help to those in the area experiencing homelessness.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services reminds residents that it will continue to partner with the Lee County Library System, LeeTran and United Way Resiliency Hubs to offer heat-related assistance to people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

Lee County Library locations offer a cool respite during daytime temperature highs. For a list of locations, as well as operating hours, go to www.leegov.com/library/branches.

United Way Resiliency Hubs are also available throughout the county for people seeking relief from the heat. Resiliency Hubs that are typically open include Goodwill Industries in Charleston Park, Literacy Council Gulf Coast in Bonita Springs, Goodwill Industries West Cape Coral, Children’s Advocacy Center of SWFL - Palm Beach Boulevard, Community Cooperative, Franklin Park Elementary, The Heights Center, Pine Manor Improvement Association, Tice United Way Resiliency Hub at Goodwill Industries, Lehigh Community Services, Beacon of Hope Pine Island, and F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva.

The county’s Housing, Outreach and Treatment (HOT) teams will continue work throughout August as needed to connect with individuals experiencing homelessness to provide resources and distribute hot-weather supplies, including drinking water and cooling wraps.

Lee County Transit (LeeTran) periodically also may provide stand-by cooling buses, depending on bus availability and heat.

To keep up with heat-relief related services, individuals experiencing homelessness can download the free Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ (HVS) Reach app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. App users should sign up to receive push alerts to receive timely updates.

Lee County’s coordinated entry phone line is available to connect individuals to services and resources. Call 239-533-7996 or visit www.leegov.com/dhs.

In general, Lee County Government encourages residents to watch for updates from the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/tbw/ as well as to monitor local meteorologists’ reports during summer months.

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Weather WGCU NewsWeather ForecastHeat WaveLee County
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