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Hendry County prairie restoration project area site of 450-acre controlled burn Friday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:53 AM EDT
C-139 Abiaki Prairie Restoration Project
SFWMD/File
C-139 Abiaki Prairie Restoration Project

The South Florida Water Management District is conducting a 450-acre controlled burn in southern Hendry County today.

The burn unit is at the C-139 Abiaki Prairie Restoration Project and is north of Josie Billie Highway/Snake Road. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

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Environment WGCU NewsControlled BurnHendry CountySouth Florida Water Management District
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