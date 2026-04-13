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North Port residents invited to prep for storm season at April 18 Hurricane Expo

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:22 AM EDT
The height of hurricane season is on its way, and local officials and nonprofits are hoping for trained volunteers when the time comes to provide food, shelter, and caring.
NOAA

North Port is hosting a Hurricane Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.

This event will provide insight into how to prepare for a storm and opportunities to learn from officials about emergency response.

Several agencies will deliver presentations including North Port Emergency Management, North Port Public Works, North Port Utilities, Sarasota County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

In addition, attendees can explore live demonstrations and informational tables hosted by City departments, Sarasota County, non-governmental organizations and a variety of vendors.

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