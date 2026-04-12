Florida WildQuest returns with statewide outdoor scavenger hunt

You can discover the wild and free areas of Florida — for free — as part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Florida WildQuest statewide scavenger hunt April 25 through May 3.

The event takes place across Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas, offering participants a chance to complete interactive challenges while discovering lesser-known outdoor destinations.

The free experience uses the GooseChase app, where users can submit photos, videos and responses to prompts tied to wildlife and conservation.

Participants can join by downloading the app, creating an account and entering the game code EBN6F2. Missions can be completed at any participating location during the event period.

WildQuest is free, though some Wildlife Management Areas may require a daily-use permit. Officials recommend participants bring water, snacks, sun protection and bug spray, noting that cell service may be limited in some areas. Submissions can be uploaded later if needed.

To qualify for a prize drawing, participants must complete at least 10 missions and finish a short survey by midnight May 3. Winners will be randomly selected on May 12.

Travis Blunden, a wildlife viewing program specialist with the FWC, said the event helps introduce people to public lands they may not have previously explored.

“Raising awareness of Wildlife Management Areas and how they protect habitat is one of the main goals of Florida WildQuest,” Blunden said. “Around a quarter of participants are first-time visitors, and nearly half of returning visitors explore a new location.”

Blunden said organizers hope the event encourages long-term engagement with Florida’s outdoor spaces.

“Our hope is that more members of the public will realize that Wildlife Management Areas are a good option for many types of outdoor recreation,” he said, noting activities such as hiking, birding and cycling.

Planning a statewide event presented logistical challenges, particularly with limited staff, Blunden said. The use of the GooseChase app allowed organizers to create a flexible, self-guided experience accessible across Florida.

Participants may encounter a wide range of wildlife, including wading birds, gopher tortoises, otters and alligators, depending on where they explore. The event spans more than 150 locations, from marshes and wetlands to pine flatwoods and scrub habitats.

Blunden said the broader goal is to connect people with Florida’s natural heritage.

“We want WildQuest to be an invitation to visit the WMAs and also to provide some education about plants and animals found in them,” he said. “Ultimately, we want people to connect to Florida’s unique wild lands.”

More information, including an interactive map of participating locations, is available at FloridaWildQuest.com.

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