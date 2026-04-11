FGCU board of trustees to discuss President Timur’s contract at Tuesday meeting

The Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees is set to discuss a contract extension for President Aysegul Timur on Tuesday.

The agenda before the board lists “TBA” on a page marked “extension of President Timur’s employment agreement.”

Timur, the Fort Myers-based university’s fifth president, received a three-year contract in May 2023. The trustees elevated Timur from the position of vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at FGCU in a 7-6 vote.

The initial contract, which expires in June, featured a $500,000 annual base salary, a $60,000 annual housing allowance and potential bonuses of up to $100,000. The contract also offered a 4 percent annual pay raise.

Timur, who is originally from Turkey, moved to Naples 28 years ago. She received a doctorate degree from the University of South Florida and previously held administrative roles and taught at Hodges University, a private school in Fort Myers.

