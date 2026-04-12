Sarasota driver charged with DUI after hitting FHP unit on I-75, injuring trooper

A Sarasota man, allegedly driving under the influence, struck a parked Florida Highway Patrol vehicle along the shoulder of I-75/Alligator Alley in Collier County Sunday morning with debris from the crash seriously injuring the FHP trooper.

A report from the FHP said the driver involved, Jonathan Ronald Munas, 32, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and when tested had a blood alcohol level of .159. The minimum blood alcohol level for a DUI charge in Florida is 0.08% or higher for drivers over 21

Munas, not injured in the crash, was taken to the Collier County Jail.

1 of 5 — FHP Photo 4.jpg A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured by debris after another driver hit his parked patrol vehicle along I-75 Sunday morning. The driver, Jonathan Munas, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with driving under the influence. FHP 2 of 5 — FHP Photo 5.jpg A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured by debris after another driver hit his parked patrol vehicle along I-75 Sunday morning. The driver, Jonathan Munas, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with driving under the influence. FHP 3 of 5 — FHP Photo 9 - Vehicle 1.jpg A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured by debris after another driver hit his parked patrol vehicle along I-75 Sunday morning. The driver, Jonathan Munas, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with driving under the influence. FHP 4 of 5 — FHP Photo 16.jpg A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured by debris after another driver hit his parked patrol vehicle along I-75 Sunday morning. The driver, Jonathan Munas, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with driving under the influence. FHP 5 of 5 — FHP Photo 1.jpg A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured by debris after another driver hit his parked patrol vehicle along I-75 Sunday morning. The driver, Jonathan Munas, 32, of Sarasota, was charged with driving under the influence. FHP

The FHP report said the FHP unit, a Dodge Charger with emergency blue lights activated and unoccupied, was stopped shortly after 3:15 a.m. partially on the outside I-75 travel lane and paved shoulder at mile marker 64 and positioned at an angle.

The trooper was standing outside his vehicle on the paved shoulder of Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley) I, assisting a disabled motorist at mile marker 64, Collier County.

Munas was driving a Toyota sedan north on 75 on the outside travel lane when the right front of his car hit the left front side of the FHP Charger. The force of the impact separated the left front tire and bumper from the Charger, the repoert said.

Debris from the collision struck the trooper, causing him serious injury. He was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Florida's expanded Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane for any stopped vehicle on the roadside displaying hazard lights, flares, or signage. If moving over is unsafe, drivers must reduce speed to 20 mph below the posted limit, or 5 mph on roads with limits under 20 mph.

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