April showers may not be enough to get Highlands County out of danger zone

The 1.6 inches of rain that fell Monday and into Tuesday in Highlands County has done little to alleviate the drought. The county remains at a rainfall deficit of 14 to 16 inches.



Weather forecasts say hot and dry days are ahead once the rain moves out this week. That leaves little chance of getting out of the dangerous drought zone.

Such findings were reported to the Highlands County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. At the meeting, Fire Chief James Doppenthaler asked commission to extend the burn ban. The ban is residential only and has been in effect since January.

The commission obliged extending it until May 5. The county manager has the authority to rescind the ban if April showers really do step up.