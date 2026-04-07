Fort Myers Beach Pier, Blind Pass dredging and pickleball courts on Pine Island get some action by Lee Commissioners

The Fort Myers Beach Pier, dredging of an almost filled in Blind Pass and pickleball courts on Pine Island were among issues the Lee County Board of County Commissioners tackled on Tuesday.

The county will take a major step to rebuild the landmark pier on Fort Myers Beach.

Commissioners Tuesday approved a contract for a new fishing pier to replace the one destroyed by Hurricane Ian three and a half years ago.

The agreement will pay R-J Gorman Contracting just over eleven and a half million dollars. The new pier will be longer and wider than the old one.

Visitors to the beach have questioned: why is it taking so long? Part of the answer is that government shut-downs have delayed federal permits for the project. Right now The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing the plans.

The contractor estimates building the new pier will take about one year, after all permits are issued.

Property taxes are NOT being used to re-build the pier. The money is coming from the state and federal governments, and from local tourist taxes.

Blind Pass

Out at the site where Sanibel and Captiva islands are separated, preparations for dredging Blind Pass have been authorized by Lee County Commissioners via a supplemental task authorization to an existing contract with an engineering company.

The company, Coastal Engineering Consultants Inc., will provide a series of professional services preparing for dredging.

Blind Pass, which typically divides Sanibel and Captiva islands, has filled in recent weeks with accumulating sand.

Lee County policy is to have an open pass to achieve ecosystem benefits associated with tidal exchange between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf. Without maintenance dredging, there is a significant chance the inlet would remain closed for the near future.

Pine Island pickleball

Fans of Pickleball soon will be able to play on some new courts on Pine Island.

Lee County Commissioners Tuesday approved a contract to build three new courts at Phillips Park in Bokeelia, at the north end of the island.

A company called Stultz Incorporated will be paid no more than six-hundred and sixteen-thousand dollars to build the courts, along with benches, sidewalks and fences.

Lee County says it's gotten requests from Pine Island residents for more pickleball courts. The county is expecting the new courts to be built, and open for play, by next fall.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.