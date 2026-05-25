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Environment
With the Wild Things

Introduction for Barred Owls

By Dr. Jerry Jackson
Published May 25, 2026 at 7:20 AM EDT

The Barred Owl is perhaps our best-known owl because it is active during the day as well as at night, nests and hunts in cities as well as in mature forest, and is somewhat tolerant of human observers. Barred Owls get their name from the vertical “bar” stripes on its breast. They are also well known for their distinctive “eight-hooter” call cadence of the phrase “Who cooks for you …Who cooks for you all. Barred Owls feed on a diversity of small animals – ranging from mice, small birds, small snakes, lizards, insects, and especially crayfish.

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Dr. Jerry Jackson
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