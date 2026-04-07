Lee Health residency looks to help Ob/Gyn shortage

In 2023, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform reported that 91percent of rural hospitals in Florida have no obstetric services. That’s the highest percentage in the country. And the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects a nationwide shortage of 5,000 Ob/Gyns by the year 2030.

But Lee Health is doing something to help. The first class of Ob/Gyn residents at the hospital will officially begin their training July 1.

Dr. Jeff Smith is the associate program director for the Ob/Gyn residency training program.

“This marks the first Ob/Gyn residency training program in Southwest Florida, so it’s kind of a big landmark in terms of graduate medical education training in this region,” Smith said.

The program, which is run in conjunction with Florida State University, aims to repopulate the Ob/Gyns in the area, starting with the six in this program.

“One of our goals, besides training compassionate, evidence-based, patient-centered practicing Ob/Gyns is that they will stick around after they’ve completed and graduated their training,” said Smith.

Fifty-seven additional residents will be training in other specialties. Marisa Luz will begin her training as a family medicine doctor at Lee Health in July. She grew up in Cape Coral and has always wanted to return to the area to practice medicine.

“I think there’s a deeper level of connection there. They’re not just patients passing through to me. I’m caring for people in my own community, people whose lives and experiences I understand on a more personal level. For me, that creates a stronger sense of responsibility and accountability, and it just makes me want to be more intentional with how I show up for my patients.

The family medicine residency training lasts three years and the OB/Gyn residency is four years.

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