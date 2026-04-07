Carleton Cleveland honored for advancing affordable housing in Immokalee

Greater Naples Leadership honored Carleton “Cleve” Cleveland III with its 2026 Distinguished Leadership Award on March 23, recognizing his long-standing work in expanding affordable housing opportunities in Immokalee.

The award was presented during the organization’s annual meeting at Gulfshore Playhouse as part of Greater Naples Leadership’s 30th anniversary celebration, highlighting decades of community impact and a renewed focus on partnerships.

Cleveland, who has spent years involved in development efforts in underserved communities around the world, said his path to local housing work began shortly after arriving in Naples.

“I have had a commitment to developmental work in disadvantaged areas for many years,” Cleveland said. “As my arrival in Naples coincided with the conception of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, Betty Mangos, an IFHA Board member, invited me to one of its earliest meetings where I found the fledgling organization to be a great fit with my interests and experience."

Since its early stages the organization has grown significantly. What began as an effort to address urgent housing needs has developed into a large-scale project that includes 128 rental apartments, a community center and athletic fields serving farmworker families in the Immokalee area.





“I have had a commitment to developmental work in disadvantaged areas for many years. “As my arrival in Naples coincided with the conception of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, Betty Mangos, an IFHA Board member, invited me to one of its earliest meetings where I found the fledgling organization to be a great fit with my interests and experience." Carleton Cleveland, honored for work on affordable housing issues

Cleveland said the impact of the project has been ongoing rather than tied to a single moment. “The building has had a rolling, very positive effect on the residents and the community at large as they move into their new accommodations,” he said. “A personal visit to the community or a look at the photos of our new residents will bear this out."

Like many nonprofit initiatives, the effort faced challenges early on, including raising awareness, gaining community support and securing funding. Cleveland noted that much of the organization’s work is powered by volunteers. “Of note is the notion that the IFHA has only one paid employee, our fundraising professional, with the rest of our staff, board members, and interested partners volunteering their time."

He encouraged community members to visit the site in Immokalee to see the impact firsthand and learn more about the organization’s work.

Receiving the award, Cleveland said, is meaningful but reflects a broader team effort. “The “L” in the DLA implies that those with whom I work have done an outstanding job through their contributions to the cause," he said. "This is most certainly the case."

Looking ahead, Cleveland said the organization plans to complete construction and occupancy at its current Lake Trafford Road site in the coming months. There is also potential for expansion, with an option to acquire adjacent land that could allow for a second development of similar size.

In the long term Cleveland said the goal is to continue building community while creating a lasting impact. “After that, we will form an IFHA alumni association and turn further development over to our grandchildren,” he said.

The Distinguished Leadership Award is part of Greater Naples Leadership’s ongoing efforts to recognize individuals making a difference in the region through service, leadership and community engagement.

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