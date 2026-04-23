Resurfacing work to begin on sections of Burnt Store Road and Pine Island Road

Lee County Department of Transportation reports that temporary lane closures will begin soon in western Lee County as crews work to resurface sections of Burnt Store Road and Pine Island Road.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the designated areas.

The individual projects are:

Burnt Store Road from NW 41st Terrace to Gator Slough Canal ─ Construction is expected to begin on Monday, April 27. The work includes removing deteriorated asphalt, stabilizing the road base and applying new asphalt designed to increase drainage efficiency. During the work, one southbound lane will be closed at a time until work is complete. Crews will begin in the right southbound lane, then will transition to the left southbound lane. Motorists should expect temporary closures at side streets as work progresses through the area. Flagging personnel will be on-site to direct vehicles through the work zone and assist pedestrians through designated crosswalk areas. Construction is expected to be complete by late Summer 2026, weather permitting.



─ Construction is expected to begin on Monday, April 27. The work includes removing deteriorated asphalt, stabilizing the road base and applying new asphalt designed to increase drainage efficiency. During the work, one southbound lane will be closed at a time until work is complete. Crews will begin in the right southbound lane, then will transition to the left southbound lane. Motorists should expect temporary closures at side streets as work progresses through the area. Flagging personnel will be on-site to direct vehicles through the work zone and assist pedestrians through designated crosswalk areas. Construction is expected to be complete by late Summer 2026, weather permitting. Pine Island Road between the Matlacha Bridge and the Little Pine Island Bridge ─ The work includes milling and paving the asphalt surface. Paving is expected to take place in the overnight hours from 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, to 6 a.m. Thursday, May 14. If necessary, work may also occur overnight 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, to 6 a.m. Friday, May 15. During paving operations, one lane will remain open with flagging personnel on site to direct motorists through the work zone.

The projects will make the roadways more resilient to erosion and washout while improving drainage and reducing long-term maintenance costs. Both roadways serve as direct evacuation routes. The work is needed to protect the roadway from future damage and to ensure the evacuation routes function properly.

The Pine Island Road portion of the project in Matlacha will complete Lee County DOT’s recent efforts for Pine Island Road, with the road resurfaced essentially from the four-way stop on the main island to the east through Matlacha. This complements the work FDOT has done on Pine Island Road in Matlacha as part of the Hurricane Ian repairs.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.