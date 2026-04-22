Wilson Pigott Bridge/S.R. 31 reopening ahead of afternoon commute Thursday

Traffic will resume over the Wilson Pigott Bridge by the afternoon commute on Thursday, a Florida Department of Transportation notice said Wednesday.

The bridge, closed since April 12 for a deck replacement project, will reopen following the completion of maintenance work.

Crews will complete final overnight operations Wednesday night, including welding work essential to securing the newly installed bridge deck. On Thursday morning, FDOT will perform final striping, while Lee County Traffic Operations will implement signal timing adjustments in the surrounding corridor to support a smooth reopening.

Although the bridge will not reopen in time for the morning rush hour, it is expected to be accessible to traffic before the afternoon commute.

FDOT said the improvements were necessary for the safety of the bridge and those who use it despite the difficulties the closing caused in rerouting traffic and to local businesses and residents.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to continue using the designated detour routes and to allow extra travel time. A typical 20–30 minute commute may take an hour or longer during peak periods.

Local businesses south of the bridge remain open and accessible via State Road 31 from State Road 80.

Emergency services—including fire rescue, law enforcement, and EMS—have been strategically positioned north of the bridge to maintain response times throughout the closure.

File Alternative routing for anticipated April closure of Wilson Pigott Bridge.

Project details

The closure allowed crews to replace the bridge’s aging steel grid deck with a new, high-strength system designed to enhance durability and extend the structure’s service life.

Deck Weight: Approximately 33.5 tons

Deck Size: 2,900 square feet (cumulative panels)

Material: 5-3/16” 4-way open grid, galvanized Grade 50 steel

Construction Authorization: Approximately $2 million



Once a new bridge is constructed in the future, the newly installed grid deck is designed to be repurposed for use on another structure, maximizing long-term value and sustainability.

Upon reopening, the bridge will be fully accessible to all users, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and delivery vehicles.

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