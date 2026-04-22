Notice of Elections mailings now going out to all active Collier County voters

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office is mailing a Notice of Elections to all active registered voters for the 2026 Primary and General Elections.

This mailing includes important information regarding election dates and deadlines, early voting locations, how to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, and how to receive important election-related updates.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must renew their ballot request each year. The Notice of Elections includes instructions on how voters can request their ballot online or by phone at 239-252-VOTE (8683). When requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot, your name, address and last four digits of your Social Security Number or the full Florida Driver License number or Florida State Identification number issued by the DHSMV is required. Written requests must be signed by the voter or a designee.

For more information about the upcoming elections or to review your voter registration status, please visit the Collier County Supervisor of Elections’ website: CollierVotes.gov. Voters can now also sign up to receive election-related text messages by texting COLLIERVOTES to 91896.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.