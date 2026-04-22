Lee County Solid Waste to begin seasonal adjustments to collection schedule

Residents of unincorporated Lee County, the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero and City of Bonita Springs are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 5 a.m. beginning Friday, May 1.

This is 90 minutes earlier than the typical set-out time of 6:30 a.m. The seasonal change is to help the contracted haulers’ collection crews complete routes earlier in the day as summer heat arrives.

This annual seasonal adjustment does not impact the day of the week residents have their materials collected; that remains the same.

Unincorporated areas affected by the change include:

Alva

Captiva

Fort Myers Shores

Iona

Lehigh Acres

Matlacha

North Fort Myers

Pine Island

South Fort Myers

As a reminder, never put plastic bags or batteries in a recycle cart.



Household alkaline batteries, AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries can be disposed of in your regular garbage cart. Any other type of battery (rechargeable, nickel-cadmium, automotive, lithium-ion, lead-acid) should be brought to the Household Chemical Waste Facility, 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers.



Plastic bags should be recycled at designated drop‑off locations, typically available at grocery stores. They should not be put in a recycle cart.

To learn more about what to set out at the curb and proper disposal methods, visit Lee County Solid Waste at www.leegov.com/solidwaste. To recall what your collection day is, visit www.leegov.com and input your address into the “Resident Information Lookup” on the home page.

Residents can also download the Recycle Coach app at www.leegov.com/solidwaste/recycle-coach to view curbside collection schedules, sign up for alerts and quickly learn how to properly dispose of different materials.

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