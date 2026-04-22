Free autism screenings offered for young children at Golisano Children’s Hospital

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that 1 in every 31 children in the U.S. has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, a rate that surpasses childhood cancer, juvenile diabetes and pediatric AIDS. Health experts say this could make early screening more important than ever.

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida is offering free monthly autism screenings for toddlers ages 18 months to 5 years old. Screenings are conducted by advanced practice registered nurses with specialized training in developmental disorders and child development.

The next screening dates are May 6 and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers. Physician referrals are not required. Families interested in scheduling can call 239-343-6838.

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