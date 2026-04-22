Plane in Upper Captive take-off crash had been inspected, repaired days before

A Cessna airplane that crashed on take-off from the Salty Approach Air Strip on Upper Captiva on March 21 was inspected, repaired and tested 10 days prior to the crash, the preliminary National Transportation Safety Board aviation investigation report said

The plane was bought new by the pilot in November 2025, the NTSB report said. He returned it to the factory for the inspection and repair to several components in early March.

The NTSB report said corrective action was taken on the standby battery system, air data/airspeed system, and engine monitoring components. Additionally, one engine cylinder was replaced due to low compression readings.

The NTSB report outlined the crash saying that the pilot operated the airplane uneventfully during the days before the accident, including multiple takeoffs and landings, from both paved and soft-field runways.

During the accident takeoff, the report said the airplane was departing from Salty Approach Airport and he pilot was attempting a soft-field takeoff technique on runway 10, a 1,800-foot-long, 100-foot-wide, turf runway.

According to the NTSB report, the pilot further reported that the airplane remained on the runway longer than expected, and did not achieve a normal liftoff profile within the anticipated distance. Forward visibility during the takeoff roll was limited, consistent with a soft-field takeoff attitude, and the pilot did not recall all of the instrument indications during the takeoff.

As the airplane approached the end of the runway, the report said the pilot attempted to lift off, the airplane became airborne and drifted laterally, impacting terrain and obstacles off the runway environment.

A review of a witness video by the NTSB said it showed that for most of the takeoff roll, the airplane’s tail assembly dragged along the surface of the turf runway. The airplane appeared to become airborne, veered right, exited the right side of the runway, and struck trees near the end of the runway, the report said. The airplane came to rest upright and sustained substantial damage to both wings and the right horizontal stabilizer.

The crash also caused minor injury to the pilot and four passengers.

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