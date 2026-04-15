Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon set on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers

Motorists driving on state Route 82, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Fort Myers, will need to watch for the new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon just west of Ben Street that will become fully operational at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The beacon is a traffic control device designed to help pedestrians safely cross higher-speed roadways at midblock crossings and uncontrolled intersections.

Pedestrian beacon on MLK in Fort Myers located just west of Ben Street.

The beacon head consists of two red lenses above a single yellow lens. The lenses remain “dark” until activated by a pedestrian. That initiates a yellow to red lighting sequence consisting of flashing and steady lights directing motorists to slow and come to a stop. That provides the right-of-way to a pedestrian to safely cross the road before going dark again.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution following this transition period.

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