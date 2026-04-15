NCH Bonita Immediate Care is set to close permanently

Patients of NCH were informed recently that NCH Bonita Immediate Care will close permanently on May 1. This urgent care facility is located at 28410 Bonita Crossings Blvd. It is off Rte 41, just south of Bonita Beach Road.

NCH has other urgent care facilities at these locations:

NCH Vanderbilt Immediate Care

801 Vanderbilt Beach Rd

Naples, FL 34108

239-624-8220

NCH Southeast Immediate Care

7717 Collier Blvd, Suite 100

Naples, FL 34113

239-624-8000

NCH Medical Group Immediate Care – Ave Maria

5360 Ave Maria Blvd, Suite 120

Ave Maria, FL 34142

239-624-0460

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