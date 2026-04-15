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NCH Bonita Immediate Care is set to close permanently

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

Patients of NCH were informed recently that NCH Bonita Immediate Care will close permanently on May 1. This urgent care facility is located at 28410 Bonita Crossings Blvd. It is off Rte 41, just south of Bonita Beach Road.

NCH has other urgent care facilities at these locations:

NCH Vanderbilt Immediate Care
801 Vanderbilt Beach Rd
Naples, FL 34108
239-624-8220

NCH Southeast Immediate Care
7717 Collier Blvd, Suite 100
Naples, FL 34113
239-624-8000

NCH Medical Group Immediate Care – Ave Maria
5360 Ave Maria Blvd, Suite 120
Ave Maria, FL 34142
239-624-0460

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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