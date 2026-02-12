© 2026 WGCU News
Hancock Bridge parkway work will shut lanes the night of Feb. 17, 18

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 12, 2026 at 6:59 PM EST
Lanes closures will be made on Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral on Feb. 17 and 18 for drainage installation.

Lanes on Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral will be closed overnight Tuesday, February 17, and Wednesday, February 18, to allow for drainage installation work.

Eastbound lanes are expected to close both nights, while westbound lanes will close only on February 18. The closures will be from approximately 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

There will be marked detours, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.

This work is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements designed to enhance drainage and roadway safety in Cape Coral.

