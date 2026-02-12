Understanding the hard choice of self-deportation

As the federal government continues its efforts against perceived illegal immigration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reported that nearly 1.9 million people have agreed to self-deport over the past year. Individuals are choosing to depart on their own in order to avoid being arrested, which could lead to bans on possible re-entry into the United States.

WGCU’s Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge spoke to one woman who is choosing to take her family back to Central America following her husband’s detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Then we are joined by Immigration attorney Indera DeMine to learn more about the issues migrants are dealing with in the current legal system.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.