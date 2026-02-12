Building housing FGCU's Water School named for Miromar Development CEO Antonier

Florida Gulf Coast University's Board of Trustees Thursday approved the naming of Academic Building 9 as Margaret Antonier Hall, honoring a $10 million philanthropic commitment.

Academic Building 9 is the home of The Water School and other STEM-focused programs, classrooms and research laboratories that bring together faculty, staff and students from across disciplines. Completed in 2022, the facility is currently the largest academic building on campus.

Antonier is the president and CEO of Miromar Development, and widely regarded as a leader who helped shape modern-day Estero with the creation of Miromar Lakes, Miromar Outlets, the Miromar Design Center and University Village. FGCU awarded her an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2023.

She is also a long-time champion of FGCU, supporting students through scholarships and establishing the university’s first endowed fund for student success.

The gift will be endowed, with proceeds supporting The Water School.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.