New requirement given to Florida's schools: Add an artificial intelligence safety policy

The Florida Department of Education is directing school districts to add artificial intelligence use to their internet safety policies.

All districts already have an "Internet Safety" policy in place, and now the DOE is requiring districts to amend the policy to include AI.

The rule development workshop will be held June 22.

The Legislature failed to pass a measure imposing restrictions and requirements on AI companies this year, even though it was one of Gov. Ron DeSantis' priorities.

The measure included a parents' rights provision to control children’s interactions with AI chatbots; prohibited Florida government agencies from contracting with AI firms tied to a “foreign country of concern”; and set rules about the unauthorized use of people’s names, images or likenesses. But it didn’t address how AI could or couldn’t be used in schools, colleges or universities.

