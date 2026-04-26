FGCU student's virtually underwater experience brings the deep to the shore

Students and faculty at FGCU got a firsthand look at the future of scientific diving recently, as a new virtual reality experience transformed underwater research into something anyone can explore.

The viewing party, held April 20 at The Water School, introduced an immersive program that allows users to experience a scientific dive through a virtual reality headset. Using 360-degree footage captured during real dives, the program places viewers directly into underwater environments, where they can observe procedures, conditions and research methods from a first-person perspective.

The project began as an idea from marine science senior Zoe Szabo, who combined her interest in underwater media with her experience in scientific diving courses. By mounting a 360-degree camera to her scuba gear, she was able to record full dives and later convert the footage into a format compatible with VR headsets.

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“I knew how impactful recording the dives would be, but when I had the idea to turn them into an immersive experience, that was really the final missing piece,” Szabo said.

At the viewing event, attendees were able to “go on” a dive without entering the water, an experience that organizers say can help both trained divers and beginners better understand what to expect.

“The best thing about this concept is that it is so multifaceted,” Szabo said. “From a scientific diving perspective, we've been able to successfully implement it as a training tool…From an education and outreach perspective, we've been able to show people…what life underwater is like.”

Faculty involved in the project say the technology adds a new layer to how students can be introduced to fieldwork. Rather than relying only on written instructions, VR allows students to visualize both ideal and challenging dive conditions before entering the water.

“It is another way to provide instruction to students on upcoming activities, and VR mode can provide different and often better information than printed words,” said Dr. Michael Parsons, a marine science professor involved in the project.

The experience is currently primarily available through FGCU’s scientific diving course and related programs, though developers hope to expand access in the future.

“This VR approach provides one mechanism to ‘get people in the water,’” Parsons said. “That not only enriches their lives, but it also better informs them of the work we do.”

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