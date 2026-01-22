How AI can help raise student reading scores

Students in Florida are falling behind the rest of the nation. The most recent report card from The National Assessment of Educational Progress found that students in The Sunshine State have fallen behind in reading scores.

To help combat this growing concern, school districts like Lee and Collier counties have partnered with artificial intelligence learning programs to find a new solution. Dr. Erin Hamilton, the impact director for Amira Learning, joins us to discuss how AI can help get Florida students back on track.

