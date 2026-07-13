Clean Air Act lawsuit concluded after air pollution sources removed From ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

In response to the dismantling of air-polluting generators at the immigrant detention center in Big Cypress National Preserve, the Center for Biological Diversity Monday concluded its lawsuit challenging dangerous air pollution from the facility.

The Center sued the Florida Division of Emergency Management in May over substantial, unpermitted pollution from diesel generators and other air-polluting equipment that supported the facility since operations began in June 2025.

Satellite and aerial imagery show that Florida has largely dismantled and removed the detention center’s air-polluting equipment. All of the detainees were removed from the makeshift prison in mid-June, according to statements from ICE.

“We achieved the desired result with our Clean Air Act lawsuit. This detestable facility’s air pollution will not continue,” said Ryan Maher, a staff attorney at the Center. “But the fight continues to ensure that the site is fully remediated and the Trump and DeSantis administrations are held accountable.”

Other environmental litigation over the detention center will proceed. Friends of the Everglades, represented by Earthjustice and Coffey Burlington attorneys Paul Schwiep and Scott Hiaasen, along with the Center, sued in June 2025 to enforce the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires review of environmental impacts before approval of major federal projects. The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida joined the lawsuit to protect tribal rights. Friends of the Everglades and the Center have also provided legal notice of their intent to sue over other significant environmental law violations.

The groups have affirmed their commitment to proceed in federal trial court to enforce state and federal environmental laws, stop the harm, and require full remediation of the damage from the detention center.

“We and our partners will not stop until every piece of infrastructure tied to this facility is gone for good, the damage is assessed, and Big Cypress is restored,” said Maher.

The Clean Air Act lawsuit the Center concluded Monday, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management violated the act by failing to obtain an air permit for equipment and activities that produce harmful air pollution. A fleet of industrial diesel generators powered the detention center, including around-the-clock air conditioners, flood lighting and a staff village for up to 1,000 workers.