Florida university system officials look to block undocumented students

TALLAHASSEE – Undocumented students wouldn’t be admitted to the state’s public universities under a proposal reviewed by the State University System Board of Governors on Thursday.

The board discussed a new rule that would make students who are not lawfully present in the United States ineligible for enrollment at any of the 12 state universities beginning with the 2027-2028 academic year.

The rule change would not affect students already enrolled. Currently, the university system does not flag students who are not lawfully present in the U.S.

Some board members questioned whether the rule would affect international students who are enrolled in online degrees. For example, if a student is located in Toronto and is paying out-of-state tuition for an online MBA at the University of Florida.

“I don’t think it would be the intent of this board to preclude somebody who lives overseas to access online programs,” said Board Chair Alan Levine. “I think what we’re talking about is graduate and undergraduate resident programs.”

The rule was amended to clarify that it did not apply to students located outside the U.S., but it hasn’t been formally approved by the board, which while hold a vote at a later date on the proposal.

Next week, the state Board of Education, which governs Florida’s 24 state colleges, will also discuss new policies that bar undocumented students from attending those institutions and taking the General Educational Development test.

The rules were originally slated for a May 13 meeting but were postponed and set on the agenda for Tuesday.

One rule requires applicants to state colleges to provide attestation they are a U.S. citizen or lawfully present in the U.S. prior to being admitted and to provide documentation of their status before enrollment.

Another rule would ban undocumented immigrants from adult general education programs in high schools and state colleges. Adult general education programs prepare those taking the GED exam for the equivalency of a high school diploma.

“Adult education providers must establish and implement written policies to verify that students are United States citizens or lawfully present in the United States,” the proposed rule says.

Under the landmark 1982 Supreme Court case Plyler v. Doe, states cannot prevent undocumented children from attending a K-12 public school without “showing that it furthers some substantial state interest.”

The proposed rules, however, could affect students under 18, as the GED exam can be taken by 16 and 17-year-olds, and high school students in Florida have opportunities for dual enrollment classes within the state college system.

