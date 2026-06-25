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Celebrate July 4th with a furry friend

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT
Aberdeen is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.
Aberdeen is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.

Many dogs are freaked out by fireworks, and shelter dogs are no exception. If you'd like to help out a shelter dog, you can take part in the low-commitment foster program at Patty Baker Naples Humane Society known as Couch Crashers. Allow a dog into your home for the Fourth of July weekend—one of the noisiest of the year—and help dissipate some of the dog's anxiety. The shelter will provide all supplies.

Buster is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.
Buster is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.
Dora is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.
Dora is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.

If you have a dog, make sure their chip information is up to date. Ask your vet about a tranquilizer in advance if they might need it. Keep them in an internal room with music or white noise playing to keep them calm, and consider a thunder shirt.

Motley is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.
Motley is available for July 4 weekend from Patty Baker Humane Society Naples.

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Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsPatty Baker Humane Society NaplesRescue animalsJuly 4th Holiday
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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