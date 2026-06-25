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Shy Wolf's Cimarron the cougar dies

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 25, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
Cimarron the cougar
Courtesy Shy Wolf Sanctuary
Cimarron the cougar

The staff and visitors at Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples said goodbye to Cimarron the cougar on June 20.

"He was with us for a long time, which is amazing for him to live that long,"
said Director Liz Harmon. While the average lifespan for a cougar in captivity is 16, Cimarron turned 19 in May. He had come to the sanctuary as a 3-year-old.

Cimarron the cougar
Courtesy Shy Wolf Sanctuary
Cimarron the cougar

"All of our animals here were pets at some time," she continued. "So he was someone's pet. It doesn't really work out usually to have a cougar for a pet."

So he lived the rest of his life at Shy Wolf. In a Facebook post, the sanctuary reported that that Cimmy, as he was called, passed away from natural causes, surrounded by those who loved him.

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Environment WGCU NewsShy Wolf SanctuaryWildlife
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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