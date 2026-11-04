Low to no water pressure in the Burnt Store Area today

Charlotte County Utilities Department customers in the Burnt Store area south of Zemel Road may experience low to no water pressure.

When normal water pressure is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will immediately be in effect.

What to Do Under a Boil Water Notice

Drinking & Cooking: The preferred method is boiling. To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute. Let cool before use to prevent burns.

If boiling is not an available option, disinfect by adding 1/8 teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Mix well and let sit uncovered for 30 minutes or more.

Water that has been disinfected can be safely stored in a clean, covered container for later use.

The preferred method is boiling. To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute. Let cool before use to prevent burns. If boiling is not an available option, disinfect by adding 1/8 teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Mix well and let sit uncovered for 30 minutes or more. Water that has been disinfected can be safely stored in a clean, covered container for later use. Ice-Makers: Throw away any ice made during the advisory and do not use new ice from your refrigerator dispenser until the notice is lifted.

Throw away any ice made during the advisory and do not use new ice from your refrigerator dispenser until the notice is lifted. Bathing & Washing: Tap water is generally safe for showering, bathing, and washing clothes, provided you do not swallow the water or let it get into your eyes, nose, or mouth. Supervise children and pets closely.

Tap water is generally safe for showering, bathing, and washing clothes, provided you do not swallow the water or let it get into your eyes, nose, or mouth. Supervise children and pets closely. Dishes: Hand-washed dishes can be rinsed in tap water followed by a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented liquid household bleach per gallon of water for one minute, then left to air-dry.

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