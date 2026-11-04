'Inside Broadway' series kicks off Nov. 5 at Music & Arts Community Center

Gulf Coast Symphony Music Director Andrew Kurtz and pianist Julie Beardon Carver are introducing a new series in the Music and Arts Community Center. It’s called “Inside Broadway” and it kicks off Nov. 5.

Kurtz and Carver have worked with many top Broadway performers over the years. This season, they’ve invited some of them to the MACC for in-depth interviews.

“It's an opportunity for our audience to get to know them in a much deeper way than just through hearing them sing a few pieces of music and maybe talk about those pieces,” said Kurtz.

Kurtz said his inspiration is James Lipton and "Inside the Actors Studio."

“We'll be sitting down and talking about their life and their journey as an artist, as a person,” Kurtz noted. “We'll be getting into areas of conversation that will be very unexpected for many of our audience because … generally speaking, most people only know these artists for the one or two big things that they did in their career and are famous for.”

But as Kurtz and Carver’s guests are veteran performers, “Inside Broadway” includes a performance component.

“Over the course of the evening they will be singing different things that help illustrate the journey that they've come on and how they got from point A to where they are today,” Kurtz explained.

Jared and Lindsay Northen Bradshaw will be in town for the inaugural show. He performed for eight years in “Jersey Boys,” playing 10 of the 11 roles. She recently left the cast of “Wicked” after 15 years in the ensemble and as understudy for Glinda. They currently perform for Walt Disney Entertainment in “Finding Nemo: The Big, Blue, and Beyond!” at Theatre in the Wild in Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Jared and Lindsay Bradshaw are the 'Broadway Bradshaws.'

MORE INFORMATION:

“Inside Broadway” a new cabaret series at the MACC hosted by Andrew Kurtz and pianist Julie Bearden Carver. If you enjoy programs like “Inside the Actor’s Studio” and “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross – or if you just love Broadway and musical theatre – ​​​​​​​plan on attending these intimate evenings of storytelling, secrets, and song.

Kurtz and Carver’s first guests are the "Broadway Bradshaws."

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Jared Bradshaw was understudy to two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle in the role of Willy Wonka.

Jared Bradshaw performed for four different companies in “Jersey Boys” — on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in Chicago, and on tour. He then opened in the original Broadway cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in 2017 as the reporter of all things Wonka, Jerry Sunday, and was understudy to two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle in the role of Willy Wonka.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Lindsay Bradshaw recently left the cast of 'Wicked' after 15 years in the ensemble and as understudy for Glinda.

Lindsay Northen Bradshaw is currently based in Orlando. Her most recent television projects include “New Amsterdam” on NBC as Nurse McCarthy and “Tales of the City” on Netflix. Look for Bradshaw in season 6 of “The Americans.” as well as season 1 of “The Last O.G.” opposite Tracy Morgan. You can also see her in television commercials for Publix, Breyers, Direct TV, Canon, TimeWarner, Pillsbury, Fedex and others.

The Bradshaws also teach workshops and perform in concerts as “The Broadway Bradshaws” all over the U.S.

Learn more at JaredBradshaw.com and LindsayNorthen.com.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Jared and Lindsay perform in concerts as 'The Broadway Bradshaws' all over the U.S.

About James Lipton & 'Inside the Actors Studio'

Over the course of “Inside the Actors Studios'” run, James Lipton interviewed nearly 300 stars including Al Pacino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Morgan Freeman and Hugh Grant. He was known for his exhaustive interview technique, impressing his guests with his love of the craft and their work.

“I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip – only in craft,” he said in his retirement announcement.

“Inside the Actors Studio” was originally a televised seminar for acting students but debuted on Bravo in 1994. Lipton hosted until 2018 when he chose to retire from the show. It was nominated for 21 Emmys through its run.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.