U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course June 20 at Pine Ridge Community Center

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Station on Fort Myers Beach will host a "Boat America" Responsible Boating Course on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers.

The course is $45 per person.

The session will review navigation essentials, “rules of the road” for newer boaters and how to handle both utility and health emergencies. Instructions for safety equipment, like life jackets and marine fire extinguishers, are included.

"Boating is a core part of our community's lifestyle, but crowded waters demand heightened situational awareness," Gary Martell, Flotilla 91 Commander, said. "Our goal is to transform potential 'near-misses' into controlled, safe maneuvers. This course goes beyond legal compliance, it builds the confidence families need to safely enjoy our waters."

Flotilla 91 emphasizes that many marine insurance providers offer discounts to those who complete the course. Register at www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating.

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