Books for Collier Kids celebrates 20 years and two million books distributed

Two million books. That's the number of books distributed to every public and charter elementary school in Collier County over the past 20 years by a local chapter of a national nonprofit.

In 2005, the First Book Collier County chapter distributed more than 9,000 books in its inaugural year. A decade later, in 2015, the organization rebranded as Books for Collier Kids, becoming an independent foundation.

Today, it marks 20 years of service.

Sallie Williams, Chair of Books for Collier Kids, highlights the dedication behind the operation: “We have a small budget, so it’s basically a work of love and tremendous passion on the part of our volunteers.” The all-volunteer nonprofit is financially supported by the local community members who are invested in making books more accessible to younger readers.

The Books are distributed with each grade level receiving carefully selected titles that align with state legislation and school district guidelines. Books are given to every child from pre-K to second grade, ensuring that no child misses out.

Williams feels a touched when hearing comments about receiving books: “It is the absolute best. They are so excited. You know, ‘This is my book. I get to keep it. No one ever gave me anything new before.’ It’s very, very special.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.