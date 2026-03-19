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Cape Coral police seeking information on Sunday disturbance at Yucca Pens location

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:14 PM EDT
Cape Coral Police are looking for information on a disturbance at the Yucca Pens preserve on Burnt Store Road on Sunday morning.
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Cape Coral Police are looking for information on a disturbance at the Yucca Pens preserve on Burnt Store Road on Sunday morning.

Cape Coral Police are looking for information on a disturbance at the Yucca Pens preserve on Burnt Store Road on Sunday morning.

The incident involved shots being fired and a crash with injuries in the area. One person was severely injured and transferred to a hospital via Lee Flight.

Image Cape Coral police distributed of subject they would like to speak with about a disturbance at Yucca Pens preserve on Burnt Store Road on Sunday.
Image Cape Coral police distributed of subject they would like to speak with about a disturbance at Yucca Pens preserve on Burnt Store Road on Sunday.

CCPD has created a QR code and a public portal link to provide information and/or photos relevant to the incident, anonymously if needed. The code and portal link is available at WGCU.org.

Police issued the request Thursday: "We are requesting the help of the community to provide us with more information and also to help us identify a person we would like to speak with."

The department created a “Public Portal Request” and anyone who clicks on the link (provided below) can easily provide information. Either contact info or videos/photos can be submitted, anonymously if wanted.

Public portal link: https://capecoralpoliceFL.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/yuccapensinformation


Link to CCPD Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1XHyvpTq7H/

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Crime WGCU NewsCape Coral Police DepartmentCCPD
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