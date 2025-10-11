Olivia Evans/Fresh Take Florida

Four exuberant football fans who rushed the field after the University of Florida's upset win over Texas are facing first-of-their-kind, felony trespass charges under a new law a Republican senator said was intended to punish protesters of President Donald Trump during his appearances in the state. Lawmakers in Tallahassee said they never intended the new law to be used against fans storming football fields after a huge victory. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it in May.