Izzy Kapnick/Florida Trident
Safety Deferred: FPL has delayed core enclosure tests at S. Florida nuclear plant for nearly 20 yearsDuring the South Florida nuclear power plant at Turkey Point’s first 30 years of operation, at least a half-dozen capsules — the towering metal enclosures that surround the plant’s radioactive core — were withdrawn for testing — an average of once every five years. But the safety monitoring has since fallen by the wayside, with surveillance testing at the sprawling facility tucked between South Florida marshlands and Biscayne Bay delayed for years.