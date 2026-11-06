An America 250 celebration -- FGCU Service & Sacrifice Week Nov. 9-13
FGCU will host a week of activities related to veterans from Nov. 9-13 to honor the experiences, contributions, leadership and sacrifices of veterans, service members, military families and the broader military community.
Events will include military vehicle displays, a flag folding ceremony, honoring service members at the FGCU Eagles Women's basketball game, and a grand recognition ceremony.
Days and times for specific events:
- MONDAY, NOV. 9 - Military Heritage & Vehicle Display/Army Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union, Room 214
- TUESDAY, NOV. 10 - Veterans Day Flag Folding Ceremony & Marine Day
11 a.m. at Veterans Pavilion at the Library Lawn
- WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 - Salute to Service Night at Women’s Basketball
7 p.m. at Alico Arena
- THURSDAY, NOV. 12 - Military and Veterans Expo & Navy/Coast Guard Day
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union Ballroom
- FRIDAY, NOV. 13 - Grand Recognition Ceremony & Air Force/Space Force Day
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Student Union Ballroom
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