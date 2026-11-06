An America 250 celebration -- FGCU Service & Sacrifice Week Nov. 9-13

FGCU will host a week of activities related to veterans from Nov. 9-13 to honor the experiences, contributions, leadership and sacrifices of veterans, service members, military families and the broader military community.

Events will include military vehicle displays, a flag folding ceremony, honoring service members at the FGCU Eagles Women's basketball game, and a grand recognition ceremony.

Days and times for specific events:

MONDAY, NOV. 9 - Military Heritage & Vehicle Display/Army Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union, Room 214



Military Heritage & Vehicle Display/Army Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union, Room 214 TUESDAY, NOV. 10 - Veterans Day Flag Folding Ceremony & Marine Day

11 a.m. at Veterans Pavilion at the Library Lawn



- Veterans Day Flag Folding Ceremony & Marine Day 11 a.m. at Veterans Pavilion at the Library Lawn WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 - Salute to Service Night at Women’s Basketball

7 p.m. at Alico Arena



- Salute to Service Night at Women’s Basketball 7 p.m. at Alico Arena THURSDAY, NOV. 12 - Military and Veterans Expo & Navy/Coast Guard Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union Ballroom



- Military and Veterans Expo & Navy/Coast Guard Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cohen Student Union Ballroom FRIDAY, NOV. 13 - Grand Recognition Ceremony & Air Force/Space Force Day

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Student Union Ballroom

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