Motorists need to be aware of overnight traffic shift Sunday to Monday on Ortiz Avenue

Work on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers will prompt some caution this weekend.

If you are going to be driving southbound on Ortiz on Sunday you'll need to extend some caution for a shift in traffic flow.

The shift is necessary as work nears near completion on the county’s Ortiz Avenue Widening Project, which is a Tier One priority of the Lee Board of County Commissioners.

From 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, as Lee County Department of Transportation crews shift southbound traffic to newly constructed lanes just south of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to just north of Colonial Center Drive.

Northbound traffic will remain in its current configuration.

One lane of traffic will be provided in each direction, separated by a median. This will allow crews to perform finishing work on the corridor in advance of opening all four lanes to traffic.

Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes during the overnight traffic shift, if possible. Motorists are urged to use caution and pay close attention to the new stop locations before proceeding to the live lanes.

The Ortiz Avenue Widening Project increases the roadway from two lanes to four travel lanes and includes a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road and a 10-foot paved trail on the west side of the road. On-road bike lanes also will be included. New street lighting will be installed, and a grass median will separate traffic. The roundabout intersection with Hanson Street will remain as is.

Construction on the $31 million project is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year.

For more information, visit the dedicated project website at www.ortizavewidening.com.