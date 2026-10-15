Paws, Pumpkins & Muddy Mutts for a cause

If agility dog events and dog rescues grab you, then this weekend will be great for you and your K-9 buddy to get out for a fun-filled day in support of all things dog-related.

The Paws, Pumpkins and Muddy Mutts K-9 Games and Fall Festival kicks off in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 17. The event is at the Grassy Run Ranch in LaBelle.

Dogs and their humans can run, climb, splash and tackle the challenges of an obstacle course together from 8 to 11 a.m. No previous experience is necessary, and all breeds and sizes are welcome.

Mr. Lucky Dog Sanctuary is also giving dogs an opportunity to show how fast those paws can fly through a lure-chasing event.

At 11 a.m. the ranch transforms into a fall festival with live music until 4 p.m. Food vendors, K-9 demos, pumpkins, games and children’s activities are on tap.

Behind it all is a much bigger purpose: The event benefits Big Cypress German shepherd Rescue, a non-profit helping rescue, rehabilitate and rehome German shepherds.

Event information:

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Grassy Run Ranch 3133 Dixie Road, LaBelle, Florida

WHAT: Fund-raising family friendly event for dog rescue.

DETAILS: K-9 X Games 8 –11:00 a.m. Fall festival 11 — 4 p.m.

COSTS: — $50 per run in obstacle course; $25 for SwiftPaws Lure Course.

(Course participant prices include admission into Fall Festival.

All breeds. All sizes. No experience necessary.)

General admission for adults and ages 14 and up — $15

Ages 6–13 — $5

Children 5 and under — free

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