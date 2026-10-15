Sarasota County slows down hiring as Amendment 3 vote nears

Editor's note: This story was originally published by Suncoast Searchlight.

As local governments across Florida brace for steep cuts to property tax revenue if voters approve Amendment 3, Sarasota County is putting some hiring on hold.

In an internal email, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis outlined a more restrictive hiring strategy ahead of the November vote, saying that as the county prepares for potential financial impacts, “we are taking a measured approach to recruitment, with a focus on mission-critical positions.”

The county’s explanation of which jobs are affected remains unclear. Officials told Suncoast Searchlight that all vacant positions evaluated so far have been deemed “mission-critical,” but also said recruitment has been paused for many vacancies because of Amendment 3. The county did not specify which positions have been put on hold or how many are affected.

Public records obtained by the newsroom show that, as of Oct. 9, the county had 162 vacant positions across several departments, including those handling public safety, libraries and infrastructure.

Sarasota County joins Manatee County, the City of Sarasota and other local governments that have curtailed hiring as they prepare for the possibility of losing millions in tax revenue.

Amendment 3 would dramatically cut property taxes for Florida homeowners by expanding the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 next year and to $250,000 in 2028. The savings would come at a steep cost to local governments, which rely on property taxes to fund everything from law enforcement and roads to parks and libraries. The measure, which requires 60% voter approval, would not affect school property taxes.

Sarasota County projects it would lose $134 million in revenue within the first two years if the constitutional amendment is passed. That figure climbs to $386.6 million within five years, according to the Florida Association of Counties.

County departments will now coordinate with Human Resources to determine which positions qualify as “mission-critical,” according to Lewis’ email. Even those that qualify may still get put on hold depending on “business needs and circumstances.”

Mike McNichols, the county’s chief human resources officer, said in an email to Suncoast Searchlight that hiring in September already was down 31% compared to September 2025.

“All positions currently identified as paused for recruitment are due to the impending outcome of Amendment 3,” McNichols said.

The department with the most vacancies is the county’s public transportation service, Breeze Transit, which has 27 openings — most of them for bus drivers or attendants.

The Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Public Utilities departments are each short 21 full-time employees — many of them trades workers. Libraries and Historical Resources has 18 vacant positions, and Emergency Services has 17.

Suncoast counties and cities tighten belts

The staff tightening comes as local leaders in law enforcement and at local nonprofits have told Suncoast Searchlight they worry the funding cuts from Amendment 3 will gut their budgets.

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Property taxes go toward the county’s general fund, which pays for the departments and constitutional offices that oversee daily services — such as the Sheriff’s Office, the Transportation Department, and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.

Other local governments also are taking proactive steps as they reckon with the stark budgetary impacts of Amendment 3, including Manatee County, which has been under a hiring freeze since January.

Manatee County spokesperson Casey Zempel confirmed the freeze is still in effect for non-safety positions.

City of Sarasota spokesperson Luke Mocherman similarly said in an email that the city manager implemented a temporary hold on vacant positions on June 30.

“It is important to note that this temporary hold is not a hiring freeze, but rather a pause that allows city officials to evaluate each vacant position on a case-by-case basis based on operational need,” Mocherman said.

The city is recruiting for only 10 of its 57 vacant positions, he added.

The resolution to put Amendment 3 on the ballot was passed by both chambers of the Florida Legislature in June, at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A poll conducted by Mason Dixon for the NBC6/Telemundo Station Group from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 found 55% of Florida voters supported Amendment 3, while 26% opposed it and 19% were undecided. A statewide survey by St. Pete Polls a few weeks earlier found support lower at 45%.

Early voting in Sarasota County begins on Monday and continues 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. Locations are posted on the Supervisor of Elections’ website.

Christian Casale covers government and politics for Suncoast Searchlight. Email him at christian@suncoastsearchlight.org. This story was produced by Suncoast Searchlight, a nonprofit newsroom of the Community News Collaborative serving Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties.