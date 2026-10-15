Gulf Coast Symphony going country with 'Rhinestone Cowgirls' at the Music & Arts Community Center

Gulf Coast Symphony Artistic Director Andrew Kurtz wants everyone to feel welcome at the Music & Arts Community Center. So, Gulf Coast Symphony prides itself on producing shows in a wide variety of genres. But Kurtz concedes there’s one that hasn’t gotten its due.

“I haven't done very much country music over the years,” said Kurtz. “We've done our singer-songwriters and our partnerships in the past with the Island Hopper, but when I discovered ‘Rhinestone Cowgirls, Legendary Ladies of Country Music,’ I was like, oh, this is a great, great concert.”

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website The Rhinestone Cowgirls are three powerhouse singers who perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary country hits.

The Cowgirls are three powerhouse singers who perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary hits from country music’s humble beginnings to the giants of today’s music industry.

“We're talking Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and, of course, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood,” Kurtz said. “So, it was like the perfect match for what we do at the MACC and still being a country music show because we know there is a huge country music band in Southwest Florida and I want to have the largest tent. That's why we call it the Music and Arts Community Center.”

The Music & Arts Community Center is off Daniels Parkway on Shire Lane in Fort Myers.

Shows are today (Oct. 15) at 2 and 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website The Rhinestone Cowgirls are three powerhouse singers who perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary country hits.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hits include classics like Patsy Cline's “Crazy,” Tammy Wynette's “Stand By Your Man,” and Loretta Lynn's “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” as well as newer favorites like Martina McBride's “Independence Day” and Carrie Underwood's “Last Name.”

Described by audience members as “classy and strong” with “off-the-chart vocals,” these women have many saying, “I didn’t know I was a country music fan until I saw your show!” It’s a high energy celebration perfect for audiences of all ages whether they’re country music fans or not.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website The Rhinestone Cowgirls are three powerhouse singers who perform fresh arrangements of classic and contemporary country hits.

For tickets, visit https://gulfcoastsymphony.org/concert/rhinestone-cowgirls/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.