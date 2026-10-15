Lee County Tax Collector adds two new express kiosks for vehicle registration renewals

There are now nine Florida MV Express kiosks in Lee County with the opening of two new sites in Cape Coral and Pine Island.

The new kiosk locations:



Publix at Calusa Cay, 5100 Pine Island Road NW in Bokeelia.

Publix at Shoppes at Del Prado, 17960 North Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers.

Florida MV Express kiosks allow eligible customers to renew their vehicle registration without visiting a Tax Collector service center.

Customers enter their renewal notice PIN or license plate number and the date of birth of the first registered owner, make their payment, and receive their updated registration and license plate decal immediately. The average transaction takes less than two minutes.

“Convenience looks different for every customer, so we want to give people options for how and where they do business with us,” said Noelle Branning, Lee County Tax Collector. “These kiosks make a routine renewal quick and easy, and because they’re located inside Publix stores, customers can take care of it while they’re already out running errands.”

Florida residents can use any Florida MV Express kiosk in the state. For kiosk locations in Lee County and eligibility, visit LeeTC.com/Locations.

Florida residents can use any Florida MV Express kiosk in the state.

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