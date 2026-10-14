Smithsonian's 'Americans' exhibit opening in Okeechobee; later in the year in Fort Myers

The Smithsonian's Indian-centric travelling exhibition “Americans” is headed to Okeechobee this weekend.

After the almost two-month stop in this rural county, next on the circuit through the state will be a Dec. 12 through Feb. 6 pause at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.

Developed by the Smithsonian’s national Museum of the American Indian, “Americans” is a little more than a year into a six-year national tour. It explores how American Indian culture, imagery and history are deeply woven into the United States’ identity.

Made possible through a partnership with Florida Humanities, “Americans” re-examines three stories that are part of the American national culture:

One is the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Signed by President Andrew Jackson, the Indian Removal Act envisioned a United States without Indians. This story hits close to home for many locals as one of the major battles of the Seminole Wars happened in Okeechobee on Christmas Day in 1837

Another story is that of Pocahontas, the young Powhatan woman who played an integral role in saving the colony of Jamestown.

The third looks at the complicated story of the Battle of Little Big Horn, also known as Custer’s last Stand.

The community is invited to a free opening ceremony Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee Courthouse. Members of the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes will participate in the event which will include crafts vendors, food, books and other informational displays.

After that, the “Americans” exhibit will be on display and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through December 4.

Stephen Saks Photography / Shutterstock Indian Memorial, Little Bighorn National Monument, 2012.

“Americans” was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was adapted for travel by MoMS, a collaboration between the Smithsonian and state humanities councils and other organizations across the country. Support is provided by the Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: 250, a Smithsonian-wide initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th. Signature support for Smithsonian’s Our Shared Future: 250 has been provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.

This is the third time Okeechobee has been chosen to host a Museum of Modern Science exhibit. “Americans” is touring five Florida communities from Amelia Island to Panama City.

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