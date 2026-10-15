'No Kings' rallies planned Saturday across the U.S.; more than 20 sites in southern part of Florida

Rallies urging people to vote early are being planned across the United States this Saturday as the Nov. 3 General Election draws closer.

In South and Southwest Florida there are more than 20 such "No Kings" events planned as of Thursday from Tampa to Fort Myers and Naples and along the east coast from Vero Beach to the Keys.

A schedule of the rallies with times and locations can be found at this link.

Concerns over the security of voting, registration efforts, voting by mail issues and more are among the topics being raised at the rally events.

Some of the rally sites are also collecting food and clothing to help those affected by the immigration deportations.

At the Fort Myers event, planned for U.S. 41 at Daniels Parkway donations can be made behind the Longhorn Restaurant in the Market Square plaza. Items needed include rice, black beans, cooking oil, sugar & salt, onions, potatoes, carrots, apples, bananas, tomatoes, avocados, Gatorade, diapers & wipes, shampoo, bath soap, laundry soap, dish soap, feminine pads, cleaning supplies.

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