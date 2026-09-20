Florida sales tax holiday on outdoor equipment runs through December 31

The Second Amendment Sales Tax holiday is back for a second year. The holiday provides tax relief on firearms, ammunition and a wide range of hunting, fishing and camping equipment through Dec. 31.

“Since I became governor, we have enacted billions of dollars in tax cuts. This year’s hunting, fishing and camping sales tax holiday—ongoing through December 31—will provide Floridians with even more tax relief,” Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference earlier this week. “We are proud to protect Floridians’ Second Amendment rights while helping hunters, anglers, and sportsmen keep more of their hard earned money.”

This year, the eligible price threshold is doubled for fishing bait and tackle to $10 for individual items and $20 for multiple items sold together. The state this year also expanded tax relief for firearm accessories through a separate sales tax exemption.

Eligible purchases include:



Ammunition;

Firearms, including pistols, rifles and shotguns;

Firearm accessories, including holsters, grips, sights, stocks and cleaning kits;

Bows, crossbows and related accessories;

Fishing rods, reels, bait and tackle; and

Eligible camping supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves and lanterns.



Richard Halstead is a retired veteran and now hunts recreationally. He says the tax break paired with his veteran discount, provides significant savings.

“If I was gonna drop a couple hundred dollars on anything like [outdoor equipment], it’s a big savings because you’re talking another 16 bucks on top of the veteran’s discount they give me already,” Halstead said.

The sales tax holiday is expected to save consumers approximately $40 million this year. An estimated $45 million in tax relief was provided during the inaugural tax holiday last year.

Halstead believes the sales tax holiday is a great opportunity for families and shoppers alike to stock up on gear.

“What it’d really help out is the fathers that have young children,” he said. “The youth stuff, [parents] got to replace it every year until they become 17-18 years old through those growth spurts. It really helps a growing family out.”

The four-month sales tax holiday runs through the end of 2026.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website .

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