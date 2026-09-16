"Costume Swap for a Cause" offers free Halloween costumes, opportunity to give

MM Brands is hosting “Costume Swap for a Cause,” a free community Halloween costume exchange. Families can bring gently used Halloween costumes and exchange them for another at no cost, or just take one.

It will take place Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the MM Brands parking lot, 1322 Lafayette Street, Cape Coral.

Leftover costumes will be donated to Abuse Counseling and Treatment, a local not-for-profit serving victims of domestic violence, assault and human trafficking.

MM Brands President Melissa Moore says the costume swap is a way for local families to avoid spending money on a new Halloween costume, especially with rising prices.

"We are bringing joy to the children of our community and helping to take off some of the financial pressure for the families without it being an awkward thing," Moore said. "If you don't have money for a costume, that's fine, come get a costume! We're supporting each other."

In addition to costumes, ACT will be accepting nonperishable food, toiletry, and furniture donations at the event. Those unable to make it can donate costumes ahead of time at MM Brands, or at Cape Cleaners.

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