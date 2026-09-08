First ocean rescue tower in Collier County unveiled on Vanderbilt Beach

The last place you would normally expect to find a firefighter is at the ocean. But that’s exactly where they were on Friday as North Collier Fire Control and Rescue unveiled the first ocean rescue tower in Collier County.

“We’re about to make sure that this beach is safe because we don’t want to hear about another drowning. So we're here today to make sure that people who come to Naples, who come to North Collier, feel safe and recognize we’re there for them, we have their back,” said North Collier Fire Commissioner Chris Lombardo.

And it’s all thanks to Christian Woodward, an eighth-grade Eagle Scout candidate who built the two lifeguard towers on Vanderbilt Beach in Naples.

“I race sailboats, I go around the states, and a lot of the beaches that I go to have lifeguard stations so I was wondering why we don’t have any, so I thought it was a good idea for my Eagle Scout project,” said Christian.

The lifeguard stands work in tandem with the bright yellow ocean rescue tower constructed by North Collier Fire.

“There’s $10,000 of materials in each of these lifeguard stands that he built. He managed to either raise donations or get materials donated,” said Lombardo. “He spent his entire summer with a crew of ours and some adults, building what you see here on the beach today, which is absolutely incredible.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida ranks fifth in the nation for drowning deaths, with 452 fatalities recorded in 2024. These towers aim to change that statistic.

A high vantage point gives lifeguards a better view of the surf, able to quickly respond to any water hazards or emergencies.

“The training and readiness of a lifeguard can change a family's future. That work matters here in Naples and around the world,” said Heather Mazurkiewicz, public information officer with North Collier Fire.

Beachgoer and aspiring paddleboarder Nicole Krakowski had a chance to tour the tower before getting back out on the waves.

“That’s the reason for coming to this part of the beach, is because there are life stations. Because I’m new to paddleboarding, I just feel safer where there’s lifeguards,” said Krakowski.

It took Christian over a year of work, including spending his summer building under the beating sun when most would be hiding from it under an umbrella. The last step before he earns his Eagle Award will be standing before a Scoutmaster conference.

“One of the things I learned through this effort is that young people can make a difference when adults are willing to encourage us and give us the opportunity to serve,” said Christian.

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