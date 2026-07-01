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Dog adoption fees are lowered; cat fees are waived

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT

For the month of July, a dog can be adopted from Lee County Domestic Animal Services for just $30, and adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived entirely.

The promotion provides a great opportunity for families to welcome a new furry companion while helping shelter pets find loving homes, according to a press release from the shelter.

Adoptions take place at the shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers. Adoption hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on July 4.

Adoption applications can be submitted electronically at www.leegov.com/animalservices/adopt.

They also can be printed and faxed or brought to the shelter or completed in person.

View adoptable animals at www.LeeLostPets.com.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsLee CountyAnimal SheltersPets
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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