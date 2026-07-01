Seminole Tribe's Everglades museum offers educators free admission during July

The Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is offering free admission to teachers throughout July as part of its annual Teacher Appreciation Month program.

Located on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum aims to provide teachers with educational resources they can use in lessons about Seminole history and the Florida Everglades.

Teachers must present a valid school ID or other proof of employment to receive free admission. Educators also may bring up to four guests, who will receive 50% off regular admission. Teachers can register on the museum's website.

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