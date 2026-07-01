© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seminole Tribe's Everglades museum offers educators free admission during July

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published July 1, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
Photo provided by the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida's Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is offering free admission to teachers throughout July as part of its annual Teacher Appreciation Month program.

Located on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the museum aims to provide teachers with educational resources they can use in lessons about Seminole history and the Florida Everglades.

Teachers must present a valid school ID or other proof of employment to receive free admission. Educators also may bring up to four guests, who will receive 50% off regular admission. Teachers can register on the museum's website.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Culture and Connections WGCU NewsSeminole Tribe of Florida
Elizabeth Andarge
See stories by Elizabeth Andarge
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU