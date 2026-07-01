Collier County lifts burn ban as of Thursday -- prohibition was originally issued in January

Collier County is lifting its current burn ban as of Thursday, July 2.

The decision to lift the ban came following a review by the Collier County Emergency Management Department, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The same group identified the need to issue a burning ban in January after certain environmental conditions were met, including dry conditions.

Collier County Government continues to urge residents to practice outdoor burning safety to reduce the community's year-round wildfire risk.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.