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Collier County lifts burn ban as of Thursday -- prohibition was originally issued in January

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 1, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
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FDOT
Drought conditions that contributed to fires like this one in the Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County this past spring have lessened enough to allow the county to lift a burn ban in place since January.

Collier County is lifting its current burn ban as of Thursday, July 2.

The decision to lift the ban came following a review by the Collier County Emergency Management Department, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The same group identified the need to issue a burning ban in January after certain environmental conditions were met, including dry conditions.

Collier County Government continues to urge residents to practice outdoor burning safety to reduce the community's year-round wildfire risk.

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Environment WGCU NewsCollier CountyBurn BanWildfires
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