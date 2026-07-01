Collier County lifts burn ban as of Thursday -- prohibition was originally issued in January
Collier County is lifting its current burn ban as of Thursday, July 2.
The decision to lift the ban came following a review by the Collier County Emergency Management Department, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, and Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
The same group identified the need to issue a burning ban in January after certain environmental conditions were met, including dry conditions.
Collier County Government continues to urge residents to practice outdoor burning safety to reduce the community's year-round wildfire risk.
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